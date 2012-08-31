Acer Liquid Gallant (Duo) pictures and hands-on

We'd already heard the news about Acer's Liquid Gallant mobile phone, and at IFA 2012 Pocket-lint had the opportunity to play with this new phone.

There are two phones here, the Liquid Gallant and the Liquid Gallant Duo - the latter has a dual SIM option.

The Gallant is a sub-£150 phone so we weren't expecting utter magic from this handset. Still, as far as basic handsets go we didn't fall in to any issues when jumping in and out of apps and screens on the Android 4.0 platform.

Specs-wise the single-core, 1GHz processor and 1GB RAM aren't particularly high-end, but there's enough power here to deal with those day-to-day tasks. And it runs its OS without so much as a glitch.

The standout feature of the phone is the 4.3-inch, 960 x 540 pixel resolution, or qHD (quarter HD) for short, LCD screen. Considering the price point this large, yet not too big screen rests in the hand and is responsive in use. It's just like any other given Android 4.0 device really.

The white phone that we played with has a silver "band" down the centre, but is otherwise a plasticky construction that's not going to knock your socks off on the design front. Ignore the materials though and the thickness and shape are typically comfortable in use... though with big security tags and tethers it's a bit tough to get a totally genuine feel from such a device.

Whether you chose the one or two SIM version, the option for the second port is ideal for popping in a pre-loaded SIM for international travel to avoid those mega bills.

If the 4GB of internal memory isn't going to cut it for all your apps, files and pictures - there's a 5MP camera on the rear - then the microSD port can be used to expand on the storage front.

Looks like a decent budget option.