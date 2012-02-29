  1. Home
Acer Liquid Glow pictures and hands-on

Acer may not be making a big song and dance about the couple of new devices that it has on show in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress 2012, but it certainly has a duo that are making a few ripples among the industry types at the show.

Pocket-lint has already told you how we were blown away by the Acer CloudMobile after stumbling across it at the Android booth, but it's the second of the Ice Cream Sandwich-running pair - the Acer Liquid Glow - that will probably end up being a bigger seller for the Taiwanese company.

acer liquid glow pictures and hands on image 7

And that's because it's a handset that will be aimed at the middle Android market with a price tag of "less than €229".

Packing a Qualcomm 7227A 1GHz processor, a WVGA display, 1GB of storage and 512MB of RAM, it's certainly no high-end competitor but our Acer contact at the show explained that the ICS action was about as pure as can be to maintain a smooth performance.

acer liquid glow pictures and hands on image 2

It certainly looks the part. It measures 117 x 58.5 x 11.5 mm and weighs 125g and is a really lovely looking handset, much nicer than some of the other budget Android options we've seen on shown in the Catalan capital.

It has a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash, panoramic image capture and touch focus, and NFC skills for Android Beam fun. We also know it will be coming in a range of "trendy colours" such as "Sakura Pink", "Alpine White", and "Cat's-eye Black" and that the display will be matched to the chassis "making each smartphone a unique fashion statement".

acer liquid glow pictures and hands on image 4

The Acer Liquid Glow will hit the shops in "late May, early June". We'll let you know as soon as we have a price in the Queen's finest.

