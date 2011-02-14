Acer Iconia Smart hands-on

The Acer Iconia Smart phone has finally been confirmed, after a few months of whispers of its existence.

And it was worth the wait - this is a 4.8-inch, Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) machine that has a 21:9 cinema-style aspect ratio on board that Philips would be no doubt happy about.

That screen is clearly the feature that dominates the entire design and means watching movies feels like your in the cinema as long as you hold it close enough to your face.

The main benefit however will be when it comes to surfing the web as you'll be able to get most of any website on the page, and probably more than you can on your own desktop.

It's powered by a 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the resolution is 1024x480 and there's also Dolby mobile tech on board too, so if you're the kind of chap who likes to watch movies on the go - then this could be the phone for you.

It also has an 8-megapixel camera on the back with an LED flash, and a 2-megapixel one on the front.

Connectivity is via HSDPA, Wi-Fi n and Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, and, with it being a Gingerbread device, you're browsing won't come to a halt when you stumble across some Flash content as it is 10.1 compatible.

And if the 21:9 screen isn't doing it for you, you can fire over your media to your DLNA packing TV or Blu-ray player.

While we don't have a price, we have been told that we can expect the Acer Iconica Smart to hit UK shores in April.

Update: The Acer Iconia Smart will be available in the UK from 1 May 2011, pricing TBA.

Photos and additional reporting by Stuart Miles