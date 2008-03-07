  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews

Proporta Mobile Survival Kit Micro

|
  Proporta Mobile Survival Kit Micro
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £30

Quick verdict

With the power to charge a wide range of gadgets this is a useful and versatile device
Read full verdict

For
  • Small
  • Versatile
  • Works well
Against
  • Only works with USB powered devices

The need to charge gadgets on the move is often seen as something of a luxury, so this mini-charger from Proporta could just give you the extra boost you need.

It comes with two ports, the first is a full sized USB port you use for charging the battery itself directly from your PC or notebook, while the second is a mini-USB port for connecting to the portable device that needs charging.

A row blue five LED lights indicates how much charge is left in the battery pack. It can store up to 1700mAh of power, which isn’t going to charge a notebook but for smaller gadgets it's fine.

It ships with a variety of attachments, ranging from iPods to a variety of smartphones but its worth checking with the website before buying to see if your gear is supported.

Once charged you’ll find the five LED lights are lit. There is a small power switch, so you can turn the battery pack on and off so it won’t discharge as quick when you’re carrying it around.

We used it to charge our iPod as well as a smartphone and found it could charge both to full on an overnight trip before we needed to charge the battery itself. Naturally, the amount of power your devices need to draw from the battery pack will reflect in how long it lasts but it’s worth the asking price.

Verdict

If you're looking to limit the number of cables and chargers you take with you on your travels the Proporta Mobile Survival Kit Micro works well and it's small and compact size is definitely an advantage.

Proporta Mobile Survival Kit Micro deals

Proporta Mobile Survival Kit Micro
£30
£30
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Phones
EE will be first to offer OnePlus 5G smartphone in 2019
What is 5G, when is it coming and why do we need it? The future of connectivity explained
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: What you need to know about the 2019 flagship phone tech
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2019
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices
Xiaomi teases exciting new phone with 48-megapixel camera
Comments