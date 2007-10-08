Wires can be such cumbersome things, which is why Bluetooth headphone maker Bluetrek has launched the Bluetrek ST1 Bluetooth headset headphones, but are they worth the bother? We get listening to find out.

Available in white, black or bronze, with rubber arms the ST1 is an unusual-looking set of headphones, but that shouldn't put you off.

The rubber arms can be twisted around your neck to achieve the best fit and we found the best option was to allow it to rest on the small of your neck.

Connecting to your phone or Bluetooth-enabled computer is as easy as pressing a button and typing in a passcode, and the ST1s also have the usual array of buttons to pause, play, change volume and skip forward or backwards tracks meaning you won't have to get your phone or MP3 player out of your pocket.

As it pairs with both your mobile and your computer, or your music-playing mobile, it stops playing music when you receive a call and resumes when you're done.

When it comes to battery, the Bluetrek ST1s do very well, and we managed to get a full week's commute worth (about 8 hours hours when listening to music) before charging, however you can extend this if you're just talking rather than listening to music, but you're unlikely to do that.