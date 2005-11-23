With the ability to be able to work anywhere in the world becoming more of a necessity than a bonus for the average office worker, numerous services are springing up to offer you a chance to get access to your emails away from your office PC.

MobilePA is one such offering and promises to manage your email and news, making it quicker and easier to access emails from a wider range of devices.

Based on a series of webpages dedicated to a series of different devices, MobilePA allows you to use your existing mobile phone or wireless PDA without having to invest in new devices and the service can be accessed via voice interface on any phone, a web browser on any computer, or WAP, HTML or xHTML browser with an appropriate data contract with a mobile operator.

The service is broken down into two distinct areas - news and emails. The email service allows you to access any email account rather than one that a specific company has provided (i.e., hotmail) while the News allows you to get feeds from certain publications like The Independent newspaper and The Register. The amount of publications are pretty lacklustre, but do show the potential available for the service if more players come on board.

Once your preferences have been saved via the online member’s area you can access your emails by going to a specific address and then logging in anywhere in the world.

From here you can read your emails in a similar way to using hotmail or any other web-based email system, however the benefit here is that you are accessing your private email rather than having to rely on that hotmail.com address.

In fact you can configure access to up to three email accounts through MobilePA.

The alternative to reading them is to either dial in and hear your messages spoken back to you via a computer a case of “Hi Stuart, you have 4 priority email messages: 2 messages from Bob Roberts: a reply from Fran…” and so on, or have alerts sent to a mobile phone via a text message.

The voice option is rather basic, but it does allow you to hear what is happening with your email account without the need for a flash phone or a computer anywhere in sight.