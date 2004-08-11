We’ve all either lost or had our mobile phone stolen at some point. If you haven’t then you probably never carry it around. For the less fortunate, this little tool might come in handy. The Sim Tool is a backup device the size of a credit card calculator for your mobile phone sim card allowing you to make a copy of it, in case it gets stolen.

If you do get your phone stolen or simply leave it on the train after a night out, this backup unit means that you won’t have lost all your numbers alongside the phone. Okay so you could just write them all down and then spend the next week keying everything back in, this however promises to allow to you simply press one button and everything is done for you.

It’s cheap, easy to use and is potentially a lifesaver. Once you get a new sim card you slot it in the side and can then easily transfer your numbers over to the new card (however be warned this will delete anything already on the card - yes we almost deleted all our contacts testing the thing). Additionally you can add and edit numbers and names using the calculator like interface on the three line black and white LCD display. The unit can store up to 500 contacts regardless of how many sims they have come from, although once transferred to the unit you can’t separate the numbers out again.