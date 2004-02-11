  APC USB Phone Charger

When you travel, making sure you’ve got all the relevant chargers can be a pain. We all carry so much technology that half the time the bag is weighed down with power packs rather than the technology that we want to use. While that’s good exercise it soon becomes tiring. APC however has tried to simplify this by creating a charger that plugs into a spare USB socket and then drains the power to charge your mobile phone.

In short it works. Getting excited about a cable is hard, after all, it’s just a cable, however this one allowed us to charge our phone while we were doing something else mundane, and saved on valuable space in the bag.

One end plugs into a spare USB socket the other into the phone. We tested ours with a Nokia 3310 although you can get versions to fit most leading brands including Ericsson, Alcatel, Motorola, Siemens and Panasonic. No drivers were needed and we experienced no real problems apart from the cable falling out a couple of times from the phone (it was hard to tell whether this was a phone issue or the cable - personally we think it was the phone).