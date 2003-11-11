Targus Stowaway Portable Keyboard
Price when reviewed:
£70
Quick verdict
Much like re-attaching USB floppy drives to laptops, Targus bags another market of people who like real keyboards with PDAs. Shortlist.Read full verdict
For
- Does its job very effectively
Against
- None if you just can’t hack handwriting recognition
Targus hope to make the slow and painful typing on the handspring a thing of the past with their Stowaway Portable Keyboard for the Handspring Visor.
In the past, people choosing handhelds have always had the dilemma of size over input capability. If you go for size, then you will not have a keyboard to input your data, if you go for input via a keyboard in the past this has meant you are left with choosing something from the Psion range which gives you the ability to input data at lighting speed, but you will have to put up with a slightly bigger device. Luckily for the people with a Handspring who originally chose size, Targus has created a full sized Stowaway Portable KeyBoard for the Handspring.
Based on a full size keyboard with addition shortcut keys, the device neatly folds into four sections into its own protective case the size of the Handspring Visor. This as you can imagine makes it perfect for storage and travel. What's more, because the keyboard has a docking station build in, there are is no need for any cables to connect the two. Installation is simple and straightforward and you'll have to add a small driver to the palm device (must have palm 3.01 or above) before you can get time.
£70
Verdict
In reality, what this means is that combined with a Handspring modem, the need for the laptop on business trips is almost removed. For anyone imputing data, sending emails (via the modem, sold separately) or merely writing notes, this turns the Handspring into invaluable commodity and something that can easily be hidden in your pocket to impress your friends or colleagues at a moments notice
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
- Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
Comments