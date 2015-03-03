Kazam Tornado 552L: Slender 5.2-inch smartphone has got the looks (hands-on)

Kazam - sounds like some kind of magic word, doesn't it? And in the mobile phone market, perhaps it is. For this European-only brand has just launched its latest super-thin phone: the Kazam Tornado 552L.

The smattering of letters and numbers might not sound quite so magical, but after getting the Tornado 552L in the hand it's immediately clear just how thin this device is. At 5.5mm it's not the thinnest in the world, with the Oppo R5 taking that title (for now anyway), but we're talking about a difference that's less than a millimetre. Just look at the pictures: this is one slender device.

It's also really rather good-looking, taking a distinct design stance. One look at the bright pink and orange Kazam booth at Mobile World Congress was a tease of where this company is at.

Far from just slapping a tick in the "slim" box, the Tornado 552L is a whirlwind of design subtleties, from the metal frame, to the chamfered edge that's not flat and boring, but has a subtle dip which gives a sense of additional colour and depth. Flip the phone around and the smooth glass rear has a sense of Huawei Ascend P7 about it - and we mean that in a good way.

If there's one design downer then it's the Sony-esque "header and footer" of bulk bezel above the 5.2-inch screen. It makes the phone feel elongated, but without practical benefit - something we've levelled at the Sony Xperia Z-series for some years.

Fronting the device is an AMOLED panel, delivering punchy colour and contrast across its 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Not the highest pixel density available on the market, but perfectly good enough and compatible with all the latest apps.

It's not just a pretty face though, with MediaTek providing a 1.7GHz octa-core processor to keep things operating smoothly. How well it will function under strain we can't comment on just yet; our 10-minute session with the phone didn't involve digging through apps to see how well they ran or how hot the processor made the phone body .

Operationally the 552L has stock Android 5.0 Lollipop at its core, making for neat and tidy operation without some of the excessive re-skinning that some manufacturers opt for. However, Kazam does offer some noteworthy unique selling points, including a free cracked screen replacement service (within the first year) and a Rescue app that's similar to Amazon's operation with the Fire Phone: live chat with an agent can help identify any issues with the phone to solve any hiccups. There's even a three year warranty as standard, which shows confidence.

Elsewhere there's an extreme power save mode, 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel front camera, and DTS audio handling the sound processing.

It's the first time we've handled a Kazam phone - as they're only available for purchase online it's not the most common brand sighting in the UK - but the Tornado 552L impresses. At €400 (UK price is TBC, but presumably a similar Sterling figure) it's fairly priced, the only letdown being the bulk top and bottom of the screen.

Without the legacy of some of the major brands it's perhaps more a leap of faith than some buyers might like - but based on what we've seen it's no gamble.