Tonino Lamborghini 88 Tauri: Hands-on with the $6,000 stainless steel and leather smartphone

The moment you take the Tonino Lamborghini 88 Tauri out of its packaging you know you are in for a treat.

The latest phone from the Tonino Lamborghini Mobile division, which starts at $6,000, comes in a beautiful glossy black presentation box complete with a front grille. It's as if it's a work of art rather than a phone to make calls.

A tap of the angular shaped box and it slowly raises upwards like the boot of a car to reveal what's inside.

What's inside is a 5-inch Android smartphone made of stainless steel, calf leather and glass.

"Mobile phones are such personal devices that someone's choice of smartphone says a lot about them. 88 Tauri is the latest example of applying the Tonino Lamborghini design philosophy to the accessory we all use the most," says Gianluca Filippi, CEO Tonino Lamborghini Group.

"Uncompromising quality in every detail, down to the stitching, and vibrant colour choices help our devices - and users - to stand out from a sea of too-similar phones."

Filippi isn't wrong, this is unlike any phone you've seen before, except perhaps for UK brand Vertu. The 88 Tauri is completely customisable in terms of the colour of the leather (black, blue, red, orange and brown) and the metal finish (black, gold and steel silver). Yes, you can even have it gold plated if you want.

Each phone is assembled by hand and receives a unique device number. You've really got to see this as a device you wear in rather than wear out.

That exclusivity is insured by the limited number Tonino Lamborghini is making. Only 1,947 pieces of each colourway will be created. This number was chosen to honour the year of birth of the company's founder - Mr. Tonino Lamborghini.

In the flesh and the phone is heavy, sturdily so. In our pre-announcement hands-on a spokesman for the company tells Pocket-lint this is deliberate based on feedback from its customers who don't want a flimsy device. You will certainly know you've got this in your pocket.

Get beyond the distinct design and you get decent but not outstanding specs. The 88 Tauri isn't going to challenge the top-of-the-range flagships from the likes of LG, Samsung, HTC, or Sony, but it isn't a poor show either.

The 88 Tauri features a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset, 3GB RAM, a 5-inch Full HD display, 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot to expand things further.

It's 4G, but of course, but also dual SIM (both 4G) giving an potential edge over other phones, especially for the would-be international global jet setter.

Embedded within is a 3,400mAh battery, presumably because you're so important you don't want to be seen searching out a power socket behind a sofa in a cafe.

The 88 runs Android 4.4.4 rather than Lollipop, the latest version of Android, but again Tonino Lamborghini says this isn't an issue based on feedback from its customers. They want a phone that works, not one that is pushing the boundaries and adding complications.

For the camera Tonino Lamborghini has turned to Sony and a 20-megapixel sensor with dual LED-flash, face recognition and white balance correction. The front-facing camera is 8-megapixels. It seems wealthy people like snapping selfies too.

And not forgetting the ringtone? You'll get 13 exclusive ringtones created by famed disc jockey and producer DJ Ravin.

If you've got that spare $6,000 then there's no need to wait, the new Tonino Lamborghini 88 Tauri is on sale now.