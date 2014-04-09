  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews

Hands-on: OtterBox Commuter case for Samsung Galaxy S5 review

|
1/8 Pocket-lint
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

The Samsung Galaxy S5 takes its built-in protection up a notch bringing IP67 certification to the flagship handset. But if you're looking to increase protection for your device further, probably to save it from drop damage or scuffs, then you might want to take a look at the OtterBox Commuter series case.

We've seen the OtterBox Commuter on a number of devices - most recently the HTC One (M8) - and here the two-part case offers the same sort of protection. Here there is space so that you can still get to the heart rate sensor on the rear.

hands on otterbox commuter case for samsung galaxy s5 review image 3

There's a rubber inner that fits over the body of your smartphone. This provides shock protection in case you drop your phone, but it also puts a raised lip around the display so that if your phone is face down on a surface it won't touch it. 

Over the top of the rubber inner fits a rigid polycarbonate shell. This then provides futher impact protections as well as saving your SGS5 from scrapes. The neat thing about this approach is that the top cover really keeps the inner rubber layer in place. It's easy to fit the two parts on to your phone, although it does increase the size and the weight a fair amount.

There's an additional adhesive scratch protector for your display - which we chose not to use - and if you want something a little more exciting than the stealthy black combo on show here, you can choose from a number of colour options for a two-tone finish of your liking.

hands on otterbox commuter case for samsung galaxy s5 review image 7

We like the Commuter series cases. They are chunky, but then in the few drop tests we've performed, we've experienced no damage on the phone. It might not be a case for every day use, but if you're going somewhere where your phone might get damaged, then it offers plenty of protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 OtterBox Commuter series case is £24.99 and is available now.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10+ vs S10 E vs S10 X: Rumoured range compared
Oppo 10X optical zoom phone camera confirmed
Comments