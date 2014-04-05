Hands-on: OtterBox Commuter and OtterBox Defender cases for HTC One M8 review

The HTC One (M8) is a very pretty handset. But its beauty is more than skin deep: it has a fantastic display, plenty of power and a wonderful user experience provided by HTC Sense 6.0.

It's understandable that you'd want to take it with you everywhere and just as understandable that you'd want to protect it when things get a little rough. The HTC One (M8) comes with a rubber case in the box, or you might opt for the attractive Dot View cover, but if you're looking for something a little more hardcore, then OtterBox has you covered.

The OtterBox Commuter series case is available for a wide range of devices and is now available for the HTC One (M8).

The Commuter case uses two layers of protection. First there's a rubber inner that grips the phone and is designed to cushion your device should you drop it, and then there is a hard polycarbonate shell that clips to the outside of this.

The rubber inner extends beyond the display, meaning there's a lip so your phone screen won't touch the surface you put it down on or drop it on. There's also a flap to cover the headphone and Micro-USB on the bottom to stop dirt getting in.

It does swell the size of the HTC One (M8), but we still found it will slip into a pocket easily enough. It also increases the weight to 215g, adding 45g to the One's heft.

We've done a few test drops with our HTC One and it's undamaged at the end of it. This is a good looking and solid case, but is more suited to those doing something active than those just looking for scratch protection. The OtterBox Commuter series case for HTC One (M8) is £24.99.

If you want to go even further, then you could opt for the Defender series case. Again, this is a case that OtterBox offers for a range of devices and that now includes the new HTC One (M8).

The Defender offers an inner case that clips around the HTC One and includes a plastic screen protector. It has cutouts for the BoomSound speakers and front camera and has a cushioned lining so that back of your phone isn't going to get scratched.

This inner case then has a rubber casing that envelopes it to then protect it from any abuse you want to throw at your phone. The Defender then has a third part, a large belt clip into which your protected phone will securely slot. It can be positioned display in or display outwards.

The OtterBox Defender case might be a little too much for the average person looking to protect their phone, but if you want to take your brand new smartphone to work in a rough environment and want to keep it to hand, it might be just the ticket.

Once dressed in this exoskeleton, the HTC One (M8) will weigh 286g. The OtterBox Defender series case for HTC One (M8) will cost you £39.99.