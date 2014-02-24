YotaPhone 2 pictures and hands on

Yota Devices released the YotaPhone - a smartphone that features a AMOLED display on one side and an e-paper screen on the other side - only towards the end of last year but the company has already presented the next-generation YotaPhone at MWC.

Although the device is still just a prototype with the YotaPhone 2 coming in the fourth quarter of this year, we had a quick play with it to see what has changed and what you can expect from the new device when it arrives.

The design is the main difference, with the original model featuring a much more angular style than the new model, which offers a more rounded approach.

We like the new design, it certainly looks softer and it feels lovely to hold with the e-paper display on the rear, just like the original model. The YotaPhone 2 sits in your hand better however, as the curved edges feel more natural than the square design. It reminds us a little bit of the Moto G shape, which we really like.

It does seem to have got slightly thicker in terms of width compared to its predecessor but it doesn't feel bulky and it is light to hold.

It isn't really possible to draw too many conclusions from the device, but the 4.7-inch e-paper display on the rear certainly looked a lot sharper than the original model and the text was clearer with a nicer design. It offers a higher resolution and pixel density than the original, as well as a built-in light so you can use it in the dark.

The e-paper display will offer you notifications and other real-time information, as well as offer over 50 hours of battery life.

In terms of the front display, the 5-inch AMOLED screen offered bright, sharp colours and the viewing angles were good but given that this isn't a final model, it would be unfair to comment further on it.

The processor has also been taken up a step, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset now driving the device. We didn't get a chance to test it fully but we suspect there will be a significant improvement over the 1.7GHz processor in the original YotaPhone, which we found to be a little sluggish in our brief play with it.

Both displays are full touch now and they both respond well from what we could tell. The new device also sees a range of new and improved apps so when we get it in for full review, we will test them out and let you know how they perform.

Wireless charging, NFC and advanced theft protection are also on board with the new YotaPhone so it certainly seems to be moving forwards in terms of tech.