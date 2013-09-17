Nicholas Kirkwood Samsung Galaxy Note 3 cases: Hands-on with hypnotic chevrons

Samsung has announced an exclusive range of accessories designed by shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood for the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, looking to bring some of this year's hottest look to your brand new phablet. We popped in to Somerset House and the Samsung Galaxy VIP lounge - also designed by Kirkwood for London Fashion Week - to check out the new accessories.

The cases are available in black and white colour options and feature Kirkwood's signature Chevron Pattern, which is slightly hypnotic on these newly designed cases.

It fits the phone well, as you'd expect, and it feels good to hold in your hand, with a smooth and soft finish. Everything seems to have been considered too, from the volume buttons on the fold, to the branding.

The branding may not be to everyone's taste, but if you like people to know what phone you are carrying around and that a famous designer has created the case protecting it, then this is possibly the case for you.

We like the design and the case itself. It's striking and bold but not too bold that it's in your face. It would be good to see a few more colours, but this black and white theme is consistent throughout Kirkwood's work, including in his creative director role for London Fashion Week, and his design of the Samsung Galaxy VIP lounge.

There is no word on pricing or release date yet, but Samsung has said these are the first in a series of accessories to be launched by the company and Kirkwood featuring the same chevron design.