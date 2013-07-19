Lifeproof life jacket for iPhone 5 case: Big, orange, and it floats too

iPhones don't float. If you've ever dropped one in water you don't need us to tell you that.

We suspect someone at Lifeproof experienced their iPhone sinking to the bottom of the pool and wondered how they could stop that from happening again. So they invented the Life Jacket iPhone 5 case, a floatable iPhone case that ensures, if you are on water, your iPhone 5 will always be safe.

There are actually two parts to the Life Jacket iPhone 5 case: an inner waterproof shell called Fre for iPhone 5, and the outer jacket to give it buoyancy.

Fre is a lightweight case that will allow you to submerge your iPhone in water down to a depth of 6.6 ft (2 meters), protect it from dust getting in, and let you drop it from 6.6ft without fear of damage.

The case completely seals in the iPhone, including a screw-in cap for the headphone socket.

Those who want to listen to music underwater even get a screw-in headphone adapter that keeps the unit waterproof, but you will need to bring your own waterproof headphones to the party - tip, your white Apple earbuds won't work.

Available in a range of colours including black, white, blue, and red, the Fre iPhone 5 case costs £59.93 in the UK and $79.99 in the US.

Once you've got the Fre case on your iPhone you can then add the Life Jacket. It's big, it's orange, and yes it floats.

The case is easy to add and take off and really designed for water sports types. There's very little to the Life Jacket apart from its floating capabilities, but the good news is that you can still use the phone as all the buttons and switches are easily accessible. Against your head it will make you look like an idiot though.

The Life Jacket costs £34.25 in the UK and $39.99 in the US. That's fairly expensive considering what it is, but if you really are worried about losing your iPhone to the depths of the sea or at the bottom of the river when you next go white water rafting, then it's probably money well spent.