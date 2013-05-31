Hands-on: Otterbox Defender Series for HTC One review

If you're looking to keep your beautiful HTC One or your HTC One Google Edition protected from drops, dust and scratches, then the Otterbox Defender case might be just what you're looking for.

Otterbox is well known for cases for a wide range of mobile devices and although this particular case doesn't offer protection from immersion in water, it will protect your device from drops and scrapes. If you're up for rugged weekends, or your work life is rough, then this will have your HTC One covered.

The Otterbox Defender for HTC One is comprised of a number of parts. The grey rubber silicone exterior here fits over an internal polycarbonate shell, incorportating a screen protector, with your lovely metal One inside.

That means there are multiple levels of protection and a substantial feel to your device once it's in place. There are port covers for the Micro-USB on the bottom and the headphone jack on the top and the volume rocker gets covered with a rubbered button too.

The power/standby button, however, remains uncovered, so if you need to use that IR blaster you still can, but that's probably the chink in the armour here.

To keep the display safe, there's a pronounced lip around the front, so if you drop your device face-down, the display isn't going to slap into the ground.

There's also a polycarbonate screen protector integrated that will save the surface from scratches, although cutouts give you access to the bottom capacitive touch area, as well as leaving the front-facing BoomSound speakers unobstructed to do their thing.

Around the back, the camera is left clear of course, so you'll still be able to capture those rough and tumble Zoes.

Adding to your carrying options, the Otterbox Defender comes with a belt attachment. This is a separate piece of the case from that which envelops the device, so you have the option of leaving the clip on your belt when you just want to play with your phone.

If you do want to strap your protected HTC One to your belt you can do so, with the option to have the display facing in or out for increased protection. You might look a little like CSI Miami's Calleigh Duquesne with a hand canon strapped to your hip, but that's another matter.

Importantly, the Otterbox Defender case for HTC One doesn't get in the way of using the phone. It makes it a good deal thicker at 17.3mm and will add 127g to the weight, but if you want extra protection for your smartphone, this certain brings it.

The Otterbox Defender Series case for HTC One will cost you £39.99 ($49.99), and is widely available.