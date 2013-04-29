Barbour iPhone and iPad cases by Proporta pictures and hands-on

Proporta has teamed up with other fashion labels in the past, but there are few that tickle Pocket-lint's fancy as much as its latest partnership.

Being a British brand, Proporta has been keen to find partners that share a sense of national heritage and there are few out there that fit the mould quite as aptly as Barbour. You only need take one look at a quilted Barbour jacket and you can smell the English countryside - cordite, cut grass, cowpats, and all.

And so the accessory manufacturer brings that classic Barbour look to a sweeping range of branded iPhone and iPad cases, which will look just as much at home on the Tube as they do in the passenger seat of a Land Rover.

The one we made a beeline for during the range's unveiling in a Barbour flagship store in the centre of town was the Barbour iPhone 5 Quilted Flip Case. We had a jolly good fondle of the olive one, as it is most synonymous with the brand in our eyes, but it's also available in navy, terracotta and grape colours. Costing £39.95, it's not cheap, but is very pleasant to hold, with the quilted cover offering plenty of padding, for aesthetic and practical reasons.

The interior and accents are offset in leather and it just feels, well, classy.

Also protecting the iPhone 5 is a hard shell, which fits so well we found it hard to get our Pocket-lint iPhone back out of the sample case on the night. It came out after plenty of manipulation, which says volumes about the ruggedness of the design - your phone won't fly across the floor if you drop it, for example.

If you're not particularly fussed about the quilted look, you can opt for a similar flip case design but with a waxed tartan finish instead - also priced at £39.95. Standard welly or hard shell cases will set you back from £19.95.

Quilted and hard cases are also available for iPad and iPad mini. We got to examine closely the black quilted version for the iPad - which costs £79.95 (iPad mini version is £54.95) - and love the tartan interior. Plenty of leather is involved inside and it has magnetic closure technology to sleep/wake your tablet.

Proporta also includes Samsung Galaxy S3 and Galaxy S4 cases in its Barbour line-up. Check out its dedicated website for more information or to order cases online at proporta.co.uk.