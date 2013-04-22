  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews

Iron Man Mark VII iPhone 5 case pictures and hands-on

|
1/12 Pocket-lint
Iron Man Mark VII iPhone 5 case
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three

Why should Tony Stark have all the fun? He whizzes about in his high-tech armour, saving the world and everything, but why shouldn't you have a slice of the action?

Well, gadget specialist Brando offers one way you can at least dress something you own in Iron Man armour – as long as you own an iPhone 5, that is.

The Iron Man VII iPhone 5 case is modelled on Stark's armour from the second movie. It's chunky. Very. And has a couple of interesting features, bar being protective for your device.

iron man mark vii iphone 5 case pictures and hands on image 5

Firstly, in the chest plate – which appears on the rear of the case – the circular light will actually glow whenever you use the LED flash, being connected reflectively to that specific area of the phone. It renders it useless as a flash, but looks cool.

The other part of the case that's effectively “interactive” is that you can lift the corner flap, where weapons would be stored on the suit, to reveal the camera lens.

That's essentially it in terms of features, but you don't really need bells and whistles to be noticed when you pull this bad boy out in the pub. It's heee-uge. And, we have to be honest, pretty plasticky.

iron man mark vii iphone 5 case pictures and hands on image 3

So for these reasons, the Iron Man case won't be for everybody. Hardcore comic book fans will love it. They'll love waving it about in front of other comic book fans' grinning faces. Others, not so.

The Iron Man Mark VII iPhone 5 case is available from Brando for $49. You will be able to import it to the UK, but remember that you'll need to pay extra in shipping and possible customs fees.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 E specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Comments