Kyocera Torque pictures and hands-on

If it's tough enough for Bear Grylls, it has got to be tough enough for us, right? We caught up with the Kyocera Torque at Mobile World Congress to see if the Torque really is as tough as it claims to be.

The Torque is an "ultra-rugged" 4G LTE Android smartphone that is IP67 certified and comes with a tough exterior to take a bashing when needed.

The IP67 rating means that it is waterproof and impervious to dust (within given parameters), can survive a drop on to concrete from 1.8 metres (that’s around head height for most men) and operate at temperatures down to -20C.

We weren't able to test the real toughness of the phone at the show, but we did give it a quick bashing as best we could against the stand it was attached to.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice that is the same as the Caterpillar CAT B15 tough phone also launched at the show.

In the flesh and the Torque sports a 4-inch WVGA screen with a 5-megapixel camera, 1.3 megapixel front-facing camera.

It differs from the B15 in that the Torque has hard buttons at the moment off the screen instead of capacitive ones.

The hard buttons have their pros and cons. On the plus side you can use the home navigation keys with your gloves on, but on the downside it means another moving part to break.

Strangely the Torque only runs Ice Cream Sandwich, rather than Jelly Bean, the latest version of Android.

Compared to the CAT B15, we're a little disappointed.