Tiny Damson Pearl and Oyster Bluetooth speakers deliver thumping tunes

The dinky Damson Pearl portable speakers are the size of a small can of coke - the ones you get on planes - yet deliver a much bigger sound than you would expect.

Like many other speakers that have come before it, the Damson Pearl has a neat trick hidden inside. It uses the surface on which you placing the speaker to amplify and create a much richer sound - something James Talbot, CEO of Damson Audio, was keen to show us when we recently met up with him to see the new range of speakers due out in the UK in the coming months.

But while quiet a few pocket speakers have been using desks, coffee tables and even walls to enhance the sound experience, Damson believes it has one better: wireless stereo pairing.

It means that if you buy two of the company's Pearl speakers (£99) you'll be able to hear stereo sound up to 10m apart, all via Bluetooth and all connected to your computer, your tablet or - more likely than not - your phone.

The speakers work by resonating the sound through the larger surface they have been placed on and then by first connecting one of the speakers to the phone and then connecting the second speaker to the first speaker.

A digital processor manages the audio to ensure there isn't any lag, and based on a quick 5-minute demo we would have to say they sound really good - certainly enough to fill a hotel room, and certainly enough to impress with the bass - as long as you have a surface to vibrate off.

They won't work at picnics, on the carpet or on your bed.

Completing the package, the Pearl features a microphone so you can talk hands-free as well, although we weren't able to test how effective this is.

Those looking for an even bigger sound will be able opt for the Damson Oyster (£179).

Not to be confused with the travel card for the London Underground, and in fact, looking nothing like an actual oyster, the portable speaker the size of a small rugby ball comes with "3D sound" that tries to convince you that there are more speakers in the room than there actually are.

Sadly not using the same resonating trick, although Talbot and we agree it doesn't need it. Audiophiles will be pleased to hear it has four independent drivers powered by 6 amps and the 3D sound aims to give you a more "stage-like" presence.

Again a brief listen in a noisy room sounded good and the Oyster comes with a promised 12-hour battery life and removable grilles - which, says Talbot, you'll be able to swap out to customise the look and feel of your speaker further.

The two new speakers should be available in the UK before April.