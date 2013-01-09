  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews

CardNinja 'smartphone wallet' pictures and hands-on

|
1/5 Pocket-lint
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

Sometimes the small things are the best. CardNinja is a simple yet effective "wallet replacement" - or more of a card pocket really - that can stick on the back of most smartphones or cases.

We know you're probably already thinking that your cards will fall out, but CardNinja has a sensei-like grip that can hold in one card or a whole bunch. We not only held it upside down, we positively jiggled it around to see if a lone Visa would go flying. But it didn't.

The adhesive pocket won't stick on to rubber-like surfaces, so some cases and the odd phone won't be compatible, but most will. Once it's on it's solid too. We gave it a good tug to try to peel it away from the phone case, but it stayed put.

We can see a lot of practical use for the CardNinja: Subway or Oyster cards needn't go missing again; bulging wallets needn't be seen protruding from back pockets; or when you've got those dancing shoes on it offers a practical way to cut down on what you're carrying.

Available in black, grey or purple, the CardNinja smartphone wallet costs $20. International shipping is available direct from the CardNinja website as there's no current distribution outside of the USA.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 E specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Comments