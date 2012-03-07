The Apple accessory that gives your iPhone a 5-inch screen

If you are tired of wishing your iPhone 4S or iPod touch had a bigger screen, there is now a solution that promises to increase its size without having to wait for Apple to launch a new model.

Called the Magnifier Stand for iPhone 4, the new accessory will expand any iPhone 4, 4s or, as we have found, iPod touch screen from the 3.5-inch one it is fitted with to a whopping 5-inches.

The downside is that you will need to fit the unwieldy device made from cardboard and plastic to your phone. And you won't be able to do much else with it, plus you're bound to get plenty of looks - not of the good variety, either.

The new gadget is available on eBay for approximately £10.

Still, needs must hey?

Genius or absolutely nuts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...