Fujitsu quad-core smartphone pictures and hands-on

It may not have a name yet but this Fujitsu quad-core monster is certainly going to be one of the heavy hitters of MWC 2012.

And that's because not only is it powered by a Nvidia Tegra 3 processor with quad-cores running at 1.5GHz (plus the ninja one too, don't forget) - it also boasts a 13.1-megapixel camera and is both water (1.5m for up to 30 minutes) and dust resistant.

Throw in LTE skills, a front-facing camera for video calls, an absolutely stunning 4.6-inch Full HD 1080p display, fingerprint security and more camera features than your average compact and, without doubt, you're looking at a Goliath handset.

Let's just hope we're still as blown away by its impressive spec sheet by the time it hits European shores (or a variant of it does, at least - perhaps without the hard buttons) in Q4. In its homeland of Japan, the Fujitsu quad-core phone is due to land in the summer.

Running Android 4.0.3, we took the handset for a quick spin over in Barcelona and we were blown away by the ease and speed it sliced through the graphics-heavy RipTide GP. The Fujitsu NXUI is pretty light, so it's almost a native Android experience throughout.

It feels great in the hand with a sparkly smooth back panel; the only thing that didn't thoroughly impress us was the slightly chunky plastic side panels and controls.

James Maynard, Fujitsu's product marketing director, EMEA talked us through the key aspects of Fujitsu's plans to conquer the world. In Japan, the company holds a 20 per cent market share but it has eyes on expansion. He told us to expect not only Android devices but also Windows Phone ones. Don't forget that Fujitsu launched the first Mango handset last year.

Exciting times for the Japanese company then and a potential new contender in the smartphone arena for Europe and the US. And, if this quad-core device is anything to go by, a serious one at that.