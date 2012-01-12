iPro Lens for iPhone pictures and hands-on

We already know that the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S camera is good, but is there a way of making it even better?

The chaps at iPro lens think there is and have created a clever bolt-on lens system for the Apple phone to try and help you get even better pictures on the go.

Costing $200 in the US (worldwide shipping is coming soon), the kit consists of two lenses: a fisheye and a wide angle lens that easily twists on and off a specially designed case that you attach to your iPhone.

Where the system differs from others on the market is that the pocket-sized lens case securely protects your lenses when it is in your pocket and doubles as a universal tripod mount when it is not.

In use and you can certainly see the difference. The lenses are made by Schneider Optics.

As you can see by our test shots the lens certainly makes a difference to the iPhone's regular camera capabilities.

The Fisheye Lens increases your field of view to 165 degrees while the wide-angel gives you a 35 per cent wider field of view.

A spokesman for the company told Pocket-lint that they are working on a 2x zoom lens for the summer.

We like it.