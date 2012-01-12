Intel Medfield Atom Android smartphone pictures and hands-on

Following the big announcement over in Las Vegas at CES regarding Intel's mobile focused Medfield Atom processor, the silicon giant is showing off a reference model at its booth at the big tech expo and Pocket-lint was on hand to get hands-on.

The Android Gingerbread smartphone, which will be available to programmers as a development unit ahead of the big Intel mobile push (or indeed skinned and sold by phone companies) boasts a spec sheet that would put it on par with most high-end Android handsets. When we benchmarked it using the stock browser on Browser Mark it scored a whopping 114,067. The Intel rep didn't like us doing this though and wouldn't let us photograph the evidence. Boo indeed.

Gameplay and video, as you'd expect, were flawless.

The performance is down to the 1.6GHz Intel Atom Z2460 CPU, backed up by 512MB of RAM. It also has a gorgeous 4.03-inch, 1024 x 600, display and a rear 8-megapixel camera that can shoot 1080p video. Remember, the 32nm X86-architecture Medfield chip supports Intel's graphics media accelerator for video and up to a 24-megapixel image sensor - so we can expect big things on the display and camera front down the line.

There's a 1.3-megapixel camera up front and the battery life is pretty impressive thanks to the 1,460mAh pack. There's 14 days of stand-by, 8 hours of 3G talk-time, 6 hours of HD video or 45 hours of audio. Not all at once obviously.

As for the maker of the phone, Intel were keeping tight lipped, but a company rep's hint kind of gave the game away. It's a big phone manufacturer, with plenty of Android experience, based in Taiwan. We've put two and two together and come up with HTC... or Acer... or maybe Asus.