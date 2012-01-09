  1. Home
Fujitsu Arrows 6.7mm thick phone pictures and hands-on

If you thought the Motorola RAZR was a thin phone you clearly haven't seen the Fujitsu Arrows phone launched in Japan in December, but on show at International CES 2012 in Las Vegas for the rest of the world to see. 

Claimed to be the "world's thinnest smartphone" the Android 2.3 Gingerbread phone is just 6.7mm thick, which as we found in the hand, is pretty thin.

But that's not all, as they say. Those worried that such thinness could mean a flimsy phone, shouldn't be. The front is cased in Corning's Gorilla Glass, while the actual phone is waterproof, as a man from Fujitsu was keen to show us dipping it into a goldfish bowl full of water on the stand to prove it.  

As for the specs of the handset itself, it comes with a 4-inch AMOLED screen, a 5-megapixel camera, and a Qualcomm 1.4GHz processor. 

During our quick play with the new phone we found it to be zippy, and that screen as crisp as the one found on the Nokia Lumia 800 only bigger. 

Although currently available only in Japan on DoCoMo, a Fujitsu spokesperson told Pocket-lint that it is looking to take the phones global, however sadly couldn't give us any more details of when that might be.

