  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews

Video game classic Paperboy returns, this time to iPhone, we go hands-on

|
1/8 Pocket-lint
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

Remember 1984, remember hours spent delivering papers via a game called Paperboy? Well you don’t have to be nostalgic any more as the game as resurfaced in the App Store for you to relive your fond childhood memories.

Although the game has actually been available since November 2010, it’s just become free to all, the iPhone, making it ripe for your download queue.

Just like the orginal gaming classic, you get to play Grifter with your success based on how good you are delivering newspapers, trashing houses that you aren’t delivering too and generally avoiding stuff coming at you along the way.

video game classic paperboy returns this time to iphone we go hands on image 3

There’s a story mode, a Classic mode which sees you play easy, medium or hard, and Game Centre support so you can see how you rate against your mates.

A quick hands-on shows why it's free, the game is very basic and the controls could be better - a combination of on screen action and tilting the phone to speed up or slow down. Still it's probably worth a download just so you can reminisce about your childhood briefly before realising that todays games are considerably better. 

You can get it now.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 E specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Comments