Video game classic Paperboy returns, this time to iPhone, we go hands-on

Remember 1984, remember hours spent delivering papers via a game called Paperboy? Well you don’t have to be nostalgic any more as the game as resurfaced in the App Store for you to relive your fond childhood memories.

Although the game has actually been available since November 2010, it’s just become free to all, the iPhone, making it ripe for your download queue.

Just like the orginal gaming classic, you get to play Grifter with your success based on how good you are delivering newspapers, trashing houses that you aren’t delivering too and generally avoiding stuff coming at you along the way.

There’s a story mode, a Classic mode which sees you play easy, medium or hard, and Game Centre support so you can see how you rate against your mates.

A quick hands-on shows why it's free, the game is very basic and the controls could be better - a combination of on screen action and tilting the phone to speed up or slow down. Still it's probably worth a download just so you can reminisce about your childhood briefly before realising that todays games are considerably better.

You can get it now.