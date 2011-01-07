Viewsonic ViewPad 4 hands-on
The ViewPad 4 is a Froyo smartphone with a 4.1-inch WVGA capacitive touchscreen launched at CES 2010, and Pocket-lint is the first in the world to bring you hands on shots of the new phone, expected to make it to shores around the world (including the UK) in the coming months.
Packing a Qualcomm MSM 8255 1GHz chip, 512MB of RAM and the ability to shoot HD 720p video as well as playing it back via the HDMI-out, it's a mean, lean, fast smartphone machine (well maybe not as fast as the LG Optimus 2X).
It's got a 5-megapixel auto-focus camera, Bluetooth 2.1 and 802.11 b/g Wi-Fi and also has a front-facing camera for video calling and our man on the booth says it should be getting Gingerbread (Android 2.3) soon after launch.
The Viewsonic birds aren’t, however, included in the box. Still they are lovely aren’t they?
