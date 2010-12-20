  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone reviews

TypeTop Bluetooth Mini Keyboard Case for iPhone 4 hands-on

|
1/7 Pocket-lint
TypeTop Bluetooth Mini Keyboard Case for iPhone 4 hands-on
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

So you’ve got an iPhone 4 and you aren’t 100 per cent sure about the onscreen keyboard.

While the easy option would be to just live with it and let the onscreen keyboard grow on you, the chaps at TypeTop have thought of a more round the houses way of dealing with the problem: create a Bluetooth keyboard that you can connect to the iPhone to tap out your emails on.

The TypeTop Bluetooth Mini Keyboard Case for iPhone 4 combines a hardwearing, protective koskin flip case and a full QWERTY Bluetooth mini keyboard.

The iPhone 4 slots into a plastic casing within the koskin case with the keyboard sitting beneath it in landscape.

typetop bluetooth mini keyboard case for iphone 4 hands on image 7

Unfortunately it’s almost impossible to get your phone out of the case quickly when you have a call and that means you’ll have to hold it, the case, and the keyboard up to your face when talking to someone - yep it feels like you’re back in the Eighties.

Out the back of the case is a flipout kickstand so the iPhone can be angled towards you so you can see the screen when typing, trouble is, it’s not that sturdy and our test model kept falling over.

On to the keyboard, and there’s no sudden turnaround. The QWERTY keyboard itself is about the same size and thickness of the iPhone with rubber ZX Spectrum style keys doubling the size of the device in your pocket, and making dedicated phones with slide out keyboards look decidedly thin.

The actual keys themselves are spongy with too much resistance making typing uncomfortable and harder than merely using the onscreen offering from Apple.

typetop bluetooth mini keyboard case for iphone 4 hands on image 2

The keyboard does feature a built-in rechargeable battery, allowing the Bluetooth keyboard to be recharged via USB.  When fully charged, the keyboard’s battery should last for over 100 hours of use.

The case is also available as a French version iPhone 4 keyboard case and a German version iPhone 4 keyboard case, which can be purchased from sister sites mobilefun.fr and mobilefun.de respectively. 

The TypeTop Bluetooth Mini Keyboard Case for iPhone 4 is a “nice” idea, but in reality it doesn’t work, and should be avoided.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10+ vs S10 E vs S10 X: Rumoured range compared
Comments