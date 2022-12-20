Nubia will launch the latest RedMagic gaming phone on Boxing Day.

The RedMagic 8 Pro will will be officially unveiled in China on 26 December 2022. The ZTE-owned company announced the date several days ago, but now we also have a coupld of images, thanks to a Twitter leak.

According to online leaker Abhishek Yadav, the phone will look very different to its forebears, with a front display unsullied by a camera notch. In addition, it will be almost edge-to-edge, with barely a bezel in sight.

Previous leaks suggest there might be more than one RedMagic 8 Pro models, with a listing on the TENAA website showing a couple of devices with 5,000mAh and 6,000mAh batteries. Whether this means we'll get a standard RedMagic 8 alongside the Pro (as with former generations) is yet to be seen.

The Pro was also certified by China's communications regulator (3C) recently, which revealed it'll come with 165W fast charging.

There's no word yet on other specs, but it's thought both models will come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing.

We await further news on the RedMagic 8 Pro (and any other variant), which won't be long now considering the launch date.