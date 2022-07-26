(Pocket-lint) - Following its launch in China earlier this month, the RedMagic 7S Pro has now launched internationally.

The phone features a design that's quite similar to the RedMagic 7 Pro, but with additional colour options.

The most exciting of which is the "Mercury" colourway, which is a silver design with transparent elements. Contrasting the brand's usual red and black colour schemes.

The RedMagic 7S Pro is one of the first gaming phones to hit the market with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

This new SoC, alongside Nubia's Red Core 1 gaming chip, promises a 10 per cent uplift in CPU and GPU performance with a 30 per cent reduction in power consumption.

This means you'll be able to game for longer and at higher settings than with its previous models.

Built-in active cooling (with an RGB fan on the transparent models) ensures that you'll rarely experience throttling, and can squeeze every last bit of performance from the processor.

As usual, this phone feature capacitive-touch shoulder triggers, to give you the leg up with FPS titles.

You'll also get an uninterrupted full-screen gaming experience thanks to the use of an under-panel selfie camera.

This display is a 6.8-inch FHD AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, seemingly the same panel as its predecessor.

For power, we have a 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery at a 65W charger included in the box.

The RedMagic 7S Pro International version is available in three configurations and will be available to pre-order from 2 August, with open sales following on 9 August 2022.

Pricing is as follows:

RedMagic 7S Pro Mercury with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage at $899 - €949 - £809

RedMagic 7S Pro Supernova with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage at $899 - €949 - £809

RedMagic 7S Pro Obsidian with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage at $729 - €779 - £669

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Rik Henderson.