Leaked images show the RedMagic 7S Pro

(Pocket-lint) - Images have seemingly leaked showing off the design of the forthcoming RedMagic 7S Pro gaming phone, with a design that's unsurprisingly reminiscent of the exiting RedMagic 7 Pro.

Like that phone, it sports a central camera unit that hosts three lenses and a flash, although the shape of the phone seems to have become even less rounded and more metallic.

The phone's back features a new look that highlights some of its fancier components, including an under-display selfie camera which already featured on the RedMagic 7 Pro.

You can also easily make out the return of the phone's excellent shoulder buttons, which make it easy to play games with more complex control schemes, and in particular shooters, without compromising on your ability to compete.

There's still an active cooling system, too, with a visible fan that features RGB lighting, so we're clearly not having any corners cut compared to the last generation of RedMagic phone, which is only fairly recent itself.

The processor will also get a slight upgrade - the older 7 Pro was running the bleeding-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is getting a boost up to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 - small gains, but another change that ensures the new phone should be a flagship.

We'll have to wait for official confirmation of all the specs, and indeed a proper unveiling, with both looking from these images like they might appear soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.