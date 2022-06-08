Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra launching globally, pre-order from today

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
(Pocket-lint) - Having already launched in China, ZTE has now made its latest top-tier flagship phone available globally. And, just like previous versions, it has some innovative features and a competitive price point. 

The phone will be available to buy from 21 June, with pre-orders available from today and a price of $799 in the US, £709 in the UK and €829 in Europe. 

It's a phone equipped with a lot of specs predictably present in any high-end Android phone. That means a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a large AMOLED display that supports 10 bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rates and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. 

That doesn't tell the whole story, however. The display hides away the selfie camera behind it using the company's latest UDC Pro technology which places a small, trasparent portion of display over the top of the selfie lens, making it practically invisible. 

This - in turn - means a screen surface that's completely free of notches and interruptions, with very slim bezels around the outside. 

Another highlight is the triple camera system on the back which includes three 64-megapixel sensors in the primary, ultrawide and periscope zoom modules. The last of those features 3.5x optical zoom and what ZTE calls 'Steadicam-level' stabilsation which combines OIS with EIS.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside capable of charging quickly, thanks to ZTE's 65W fast charging technology. 

The phone will be available in two variants globally: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, with both featuring UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM for fast read/write speeds. 

It'll go on sale on 21 June. As mentioned, pricing starts at $799/€829/£709 for the lower storage model, or $899/€949/£809 for the higher storage/RAM variant. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Editing by Rik Henderson.