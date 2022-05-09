ZTE Axon 40 Ultra launched in China, global launch in June

(Pocket-lint) - ZTE has announced its latest flagship smartphone in China, with a global launch planned for June.

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra has a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 360Hz for gaming.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM.

It comes with an under-display camera (UDC) with a 16-megapixel sensor, allowing for a notch-free experience.

There's a triple camera system on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel main camera (called a "humanity camera" by the brand), a 64-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto. The first two run off Sony IMX787 sensors, while the telephoto is capable of up to 5.7x optical zoom.

Optical image stabilisation is on board too, to keep things steady.

In terms of video, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is capable of 8K UHD recording.

There's a 5,000mAh battery and 65W fast charging is supported.

It is now available to purchase in mainland China, priced at 4998 yuan (around £600) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 5298 yuan for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The global release will be next month. An exact date is yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.