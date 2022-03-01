Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

ZTE Blade V40 series unveiled at MWC: V40, V40 5G, V40 Pro and V40 Vita

(Pocket-lint) - ZTE has announced four handsets in its Blade V40 series: the ZTE Blade V40, V40 5G, V40 Pro and V40 Vita.

Unveiled during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the phones each offer something a little different.

The headliner - the ZTE Blade V40 5G - has a 5G antenna and runs on a 7nm octa-core 5G processor.

The ZTE Blade V40 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a camera in a "double-ring" design. Its 5,100mAh battery supports 65W fast charging. There is a "magic gradiant" quality to its case colour, shifting from blue to pink in the light.

The standard ZTE Blade V40 also comes with a 6.67-inch display (Full HD+). There is a triple-lens 48-megapixel camera on the rear, with an 8-megapixel snapper under a hole-punch cutout on the front.

Finally, the ZTE Blade V40 Vita is the most budget-friendly options, with a 6.745-inch HD+ display sporting a waterdrop notch. Its headline feature is the 6,000mAh battery though. It is designed for "super-long service". There is 22.5W fast charging on board too.

Pricing for each phone in the ZTE Blade V40 series is yet to be revealed. The handsets will be available from April.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
