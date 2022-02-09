Nubia Red Magic 7 gaming phone to launch next week

(Pocket-lint) - Nubia has announced that its next gaming phone, the Red Magic 7, will launch on February 17.

The brand made its announcement on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

The translated post suggests that we will be seeing a variety of models in the Red Magic 7 family.

If the Red Magic 6 series is anything to go by, this could mean we'll see a Red Magic 7, Red Magic 7 Pro, Red Magic 7R and Red Magic 7S Pro.

Last year, we took a look at the Red Magic 6 and its more affordable sibling the Red Magic 6R.

The phones impressed us both when it came to performance and pricing, so we're excited to see what the next generation has in store.

As it stands, Nubia hasn't revealed any official specs for the new devices, but there have been a few leaks to let us know what to expect.

It is likely that we'll see a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip powering the device as well as blistering fast 165W fast charging.

If it proves true, 165W would be the fastest charging we've seen yet and these power-hungry gaming handsets can certainly use it.

It's also been suggested that we might see an under-screen selfie camera, which would help do away with the large forehead bezels seen on some of the Red Magic lineup.

Writing by Luke Baker.