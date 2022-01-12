Red Magic 7 appears on certification and benchmark sites

(Pocket-lint) - Nubia's gaming arm - Red Magic - may have only recently launched its most current smartphone, but that seemingly hasn't stopped it from wanting to replace it in the very near future.

Evidence online suggests the company is readying a launch for its next flagship, the Red Magic 7, with the phone having turned up on TENAA (a Chinese certification site) and Geekbench (a popular benchmarking tool).

These leaks indicate a phone which will be powered - as usual - by the latest, most powerful Snapdragon processor. In this instance, that's the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will be 2022's flagship platform of choice for many manufacturers.

Geekbench leaks are difficult to verify, but with the phone having turned up at a certification site as well, it's almost certain the phone will be launched in the coming months.

If we're to take the leaks seriously, we're expecting a phone with up to a whopping 18GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, with other RAM/storage variants available. It's also claimed to be launching with Android 12 right out of the box.

It's also indicated that the Red Magic 7 will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel selfie cam, plus a large 6.8-inch full HD+ resolution OLED display.

Since it's a gaming phone, it's almost certainly going to feature a high refresh rate panel with fast, latency-free touch response and additional shoulder buttons.

While there are no images to go along with this leak, it's likely the phone will look quite similar to the Red Magic 6S range launched in September. It's a look that hasn't changed all that much over the past two years.

There's no official word on the phone yet. So for now, take these leaks as they are. However, given Red Magic's historically fast churn times, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a Red Magic 7 model launched just four years after the first generation.

Writing by Cam Bunton.