RedMagic 6S Pro is official, with transparent back, RGB fan and Snapdragon 888 Plus

(Pocket-lint) - Nubia's gaming arm - RedMagic - has announced a new version of its top tier gaming phone. Just like the RedMagic 6 Pro before it, it comes with a whole host of mouth-watering specs.

For the most part, the 6S Pro is very similar to the 6 Pro, but there have been some subtle and some not-so-subtle changes.

Chiefly: it's powered by the updated Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. Qualcomm stated this platform gives up to a 20 per cent increase in performance over the first SD888 processor.

One of the coolest new features (pun intented) is the transparent portion at the back that allows you to see the RGB cooling fan inside. So when it's on, you can see it spinning away while also flashing and breathing different colours through it's tiny colourful LEDs.

As well as being eye-catching, the fan combines with phase change materials (PCM) to keep the phone cool. That means it should be able to keep its performance to really high levels without overheating.

There's also a large vapour chamber sitting behing the motherboard, again helping draw heat away from the components and keep them running fast.

Like the 6 Pro that came before it, the 6S Pro has a fullHD 6.8-inch AMOLED screen capable of reaching up to 165Hz refresh rates and with touch-sampling rates up to a dizzying 720Hz.

As well as its powerful processor, the phone is equipped with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. That means, not only is there lots of storage space and memory, it's fast too.

Add that to a 5050mAh battery and you have a phone that should keep up with your intense gaming sessions, even if they run late into the night. Plus, the international model shipping to most markets will feature 66W fast charging and will refill your empty battery in just over an hour.

The 6S Pro also features a mappable touchpad area on the back called an M key, as well the usual shoulder trigger buttons which themselves have been upgraded with an even faster 450Hz touch sampling rate.

It has cameras, but it very much feels like an after though. It's your standard set of three lenses including the primary 64-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide and low resolution 2-megapixel macro.

As always, one of the biggest reasons the RedMagic flagship is appealing is its price point. Its ultra high end specs don't come with a premium price tag. The RedMagic 6S Pro will be available from 27 September and cost just £519 in the UK, or $599/€599 in the US/Europe.