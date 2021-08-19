RedMagic 6S Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 888 Plus and 120W fast-charging?

(Pocket-lint) - Nubia's next gaming phone has appeared on China's CCC certification website on its way to being launched officially, suggesting it will be announced in the near future.

The phone is expected to be called the Red Magic 6S, and come with a 'Pro' variant that features 120W fast-charging, while the series is almost certainly going to be powered by the latest top-tier Snapdragon processor. That processor, specifically, is the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

News of the next generation Red Magic phone was first shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, a frequent source of information when it hits China's certification sites.

Apart from the processor, we're unsure what other new features the upgraded models will have. But given that the two are expected to be 'S' spec bumps on the previous Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro, there likely won't be a huge difference.

We reviewed the Red Magic 6 earlier in the year, and found it to be great value for money given the specs and performance on offer.

The only real strong issues with it - we felt at the time - was the software, which sees the series move away from the stock-like build that was on offer in earlier Red Magic generations.

Still, if the 6S and 6S Pro follow on from that, we're sure to see some of the most powerful phones available in their price range, perfect for long, intense gaming sessions.