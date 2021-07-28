(Pocket-lint) - ZTEA has launched a new phone with an under-display camera. Called the ZTE Axon 30, it's now available in China and will get a global release later. From what we can tell the ZTE Axon 30 is a step down from the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and ZTE Axon 30 Pro, both of which debuted in April.

The new phone features a Snapdragon 870 chipset, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. ZTE's phones from last spring, however, run a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, in particular, comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Another big difference between the phones comes down to cameras. While all three have 16-megapixel front shooters, the ZTE Axon 30 puts its camera under the display.

The ZTE Axon 30 puts its in-screen camera into a 6.9-inch display that packs a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. (The other two phones use a punch-hole front-fracing camera.) As for the cameras on the back, there is a triple array on the rear of the ZTE Axon 30. It consists of a 64-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel macro camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor.

ZTE hasn't announced Axon 30 pricing or release date information for the US and UK yet, but the press release said a "global version is coming soon".