ZTE Axon 30 bringing the under-display camera back, launching 27 July

(Pocket-lint) - There's been a lot of talk about under-display cameras - from Samsung's 'UPC' to Xiaomi's alleged research into the technology - but it's ZTE that's got there well ahead of the pack.

The ZTE Axon 20 launched back at the tail-end of 2020, now its Axon 30 update is due to arrive on 27 July - if leaked posts on Weibo, the Chinese social media site, are any indication.

Not to be confused with the Axon 30 Ultra 5G - which arrived in the middle of 2020 and did not feature an under-display camera - the Axon 30 looks entirely different to that model.

Here, however, the incoming handset clearly shows no punch-hole or notch camera to its front. The biggest question, therefore, is whether this is the very same under-display technology as seen in the 2020 - or whether it's a new and updated form.

ZTE has also officially teased some information about the handset, confirming in a post that the screen - thought to be 6.92-inch OLED panel - will cover 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, capable of displaying 10.7 billion colours.

As you can see in the image up top, the rear of the phone's camera arrangement is interesting. This is thought to be a main 64-megapixel camera up top, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lower down, flanked by two lower-resolution sensors - a 5-megapixel and a 2-megapixel - that will most likely serve macro and depth sensing capabilities.

That's the summary of what we know right now. We'll be seeing how much more information surfaces prior to the 27 July China launch date, when we can bring more information about that under-display technology.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 20 July 2021.
ZTE Axon 30 bringing the under-display camera back, launching 27 July
