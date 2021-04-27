(Pocket-lint) - Leaked pictures suggest that yet another Nubia gaming phone is in production - this time the Red Magic 6R. We've already reviewed the Red Magic 6, so what's different about this special 'R' version?

Chinese certification, TENAA, has revealed a variety of specifications, from Bluetooth 5.2, to the handset's 'NX666J' codename. For us, however, what stands out the most is that the 6R will be a smaller handset than the standard model. Not by a giant amount, but enough for it to look and feel like a different phone.

The Red Magic 6 measures 9.7mm thick, as we noted in our review, which makes it an undeniably big device. The 6R, on the other hand, is 8.2mm. The screen, too, is 6.7-inches on the diagonal - a mite smaller than the standard handset's 6.8-inch panel.

All of that ought to add up to a gaming phone that's more practical when you're not using it to, well, game. It'll be lighter as a result, too.

The leaked pictures also suggest it's a more subtle-looking device, with a less flashy finish than we've seen in the past. The kind of midnight blue finish, with just the Red Magic red logo towards the bottom and red trim to the camera enclosure, give it a subtle appearance that's a bit of a departure for the series.

Being a smaller device, however, means there's less battery inside - it's said to be 4100mAh, not the massive 5,050mAh in the already released Red Magic 6.

In summary, then, the Red Magic 6R appears to be a 'gaming phone lite' - the kind of device aimed at gamers who dip in and out of play, rather than hammering out epic non-stop sessions.

Writing by Mike Lowe.