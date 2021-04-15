(Pocket-lint) - ZTE has introduced updates to its Axon phone lineup, by announcing the Axon 30, Axon 30 Pro, and Axon 30 Ultra 5G. The Ultra is definitely the most intriguing of the bunch.

Pricing and availability for the range are not yet known, but ZTA said the Axon 30 Ultra will be sold in the US and Canada. It's a high-end Android device, complete with a 6.67-inch 1080p OLED. ZTE described it as a “borderless, curved” OLED panel with a 95% screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It also includes HDR10 support and offers adaptive refresh rates of 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz.

The Android 11 phone packs four rear cameras (including a 5x zoom): A 64-megapixel f/1.6 main camera with optical image stabilisation; another 64-megapixel camera unstabilized with a 35mm-equivalent f/1.9 lens; an ultrawide 64-megapixel sensor; and a periscope-style telephoto lens coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor with optical stabilisation. Video recording from the main camera can hit 8K/30fps. On the front side of the device, there is a hole-punch 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features include a Snapdragon 888, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging, and an in-screen fingerprint reader.

As for the Axon 30 Pro, it also has a Snapdragon 888, but a different rear camera setup, non-variable 120Hz screen, and 55W charging.

The Axon 30 is the entry-level model in the range.

LG quits phone biz, Sonos Roam reviewed, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 98 By Rik Henderson · 15 April 2021

Writing by Maggie Tillman.