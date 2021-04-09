(Pocket-lint) - The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will launch on 15 April for the Chinese market, and it could end up gazumping other recently released flagship rivals in at least one area - its camera.

As revealed in several promotional teases, the phone will have three 64-megapixel cameras on the rear, plus an 8-megapixel periscope zoom camera.

Yes, others have 108-megapixel main cameras, but few offer 64-megapixels each for ultra-wide and portrait photography. And that's on top of the main 64-megapixel sensor.

If that wasn't enough, the 8-megapixel periscope camera also comes with 5x zoom.

The teasers, which appeared on Weibo, were posted by ZTE itself. The page also hosts a video detailing the overall camera unit. The text is in Chinese, of course.

Other rumoured specs include a 120Hz AMOLED display, with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is said to be coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage.

It is claimed that either 55W or 65W fast charging will be supported to top up its 4,500mAh battery.

We don't yet have any details on the front-facing camera - or any teased images of the front at all - but one rumour suggests it could even have a 44-megapixel selfie cam. That's really round-off the photography-led featureset.

We'll find out more on 15 April.

Writing by Rik Henderson.