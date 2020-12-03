(Pocket-lint) - We've been following the progress of the ZTE Axon 5G with great interest, because it's the first phone with an under-display camera - and now it has an official release date.

ZTE says the Axon 5G will be available in some territories from 21 December 2020. So not long to wait. We thought initially that would mean China and some of Asia only. But, no, the device is said to be launching in the UK and EU too. Exciting times.

So what can you expect from the ZTE Axon 5G? The 6.92-inch OLED panel has no notches or cut-outs at all, as the display uses a matrix 'mesh' to hide away a 32-megapixel selfie camera - which can effectively "see through" this. Very clever. Although, right now, we don't know what the quality will be like as a result of the technology.

Elsewhere, however, don't expect the highest-end specification. Which seems to be the tale of 2020 - a lot of makers are pushing mid-to-high level processors and specifications for the sake of price. Speaking of which, ZTE isn't yet ready to reveal how much the device will cost.

Expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset at its heart, meaning 5G connectivity (as the product name clearly lets you know), 8GB RAM to keep everything ticking along smoothly, a 90Hz refresh rate for the Full HD resolution screen, and 30W fast-charging for the 4,220mAh battery.

Around the back the Axon 20 takes a similar approach to the rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main unit is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro for close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor. The last of those two we suspect you can more or less ignore, as is the case with so many other devices right now.

So there we have it: the ZTE Axon 20 5G looks to be an interesting debut in wider markets for the company. It's something we're seeing more of in 2020 too: Vivo launched its X51 earlier in the year, aiming at mid-level specs with an eye-catching and unique gimbal camera design. So now it's ZTE's turn to make an impact.

Writing by Mike Lowe.