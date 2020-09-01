ZTE Axon 20 5G launch ushers in under-display cameras

(Pocket-lint) - Under-display cameras are widely-tipped to be one of the new battlegrounds for smartphones. We've had all sorts of notches, pop-ups and punch holes, but the next thing coming to a phone display near you - is nothing.

That's the ambition of the under-display camera, removing the need for breaks in the display for a truly edge-to-edge experience. It's not just the camera that ZTE is putting under the display of the Axon 20 5G - it's also the fingerprint scanner, the speaker and light sensor.

ZTE says that it uses a high-transparency micron-level material to make the camera possible in the 6.92-inch OLED display on its phone. It's a 90Hz display with 1080p resolution and the camera sensor underneath is 32-megapixels.

But ZTE also explains that it's about having a special display chip, a novel pixel arrangement and a special algorithm to ensure that the photos you take look right.

What we don't really know is how well executed it is. The early versions of under-display cameras resulted in a slight dulling of the display over the top, but recently Xiaomi revealed that it had overcome this problem - we suspect that many will have found a solution that leaves a seamless look.

The phone itself is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, the popular mid-range platform that's powering some of 2020's most interesting devices, enabling 5G while keeping the price in check.

There's a 4220mAh battery and a liquid cooling solution and all the other tech you'd associate with a cutting-edge phone.

ZTE is really staking its claim to the "world's first mass produced 5G smartphone featuring under-display camera". It's available in China, but we doubt we'll be seeing it in other markets.

Writing by Chris Hall.