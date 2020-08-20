(Pocket-lint) - ZTE has said it plans to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone with an under-display camera in China in September. It'll be called the ZTE Axon 20 5G. Now, it's giving everyone an early look, by teasing renders that reveal both the front and back of the device.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G doesn't have a noticeable camera on the front. There's no camera housing, hole punch, notch, what have you. There's barely even bezelz. The render above, shared by ZTE’s president of mobile devices Ni Fei on Chinese social media network Weibo (via Dutch site Tweakers), shows the phone turned off, while the render below, also shared by Fei, shows the phone turned on.

There’s speculation that one of the black dots visible on the "phones" in the above render hints at where the camera will be located on the Axon 20 5G, but we think it's just making fun of pop-up cameras, pin-hole cameras, and weird camera positions found on other popular phones.

Keep in mind ZTE isn’t the first company to explore under-display camera, with Oppo and Xiaomi also throwing their hat in this ring. But the technology itself is still largely untested. ZTE also hasn’t confirmed whether Axon 20 5G will launch in the US, UK, or anywhere outside of China.

So it's hard to get too excited about this device at the moment, but nevertheless, the innovation being teased here piques our interest.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.