(Pocket-lint) - The under-screen camera has long been touted as the next step in smartphone technology to help keep the display free of interruptions such as a notch or punch-hole.

ZTE claims to be the first that will get one to market, with the Axon A20 5G, as proclaimed by Ni Fei, the company's president of mobile devices, on Chinese social media site Weibo.

Now it's far from the first time we've heard about under-screen camera technology. Back in May 2020 there was a smattering of such news: the Huawei Mate 40 is rumoured to feature such a solution; Xiaomi patented a way to deliver such technology. Then in June Oppo showed off its version.

ZTE racing to the finish line is very much a statement of intent. It's a huge brand - but not one with full international reach at present. So to be first across the line sure will be a way to make everyone look on with interest.

So what else do we know about the A20 5G? Not much. 5G connectivity is a given, of course, but there's no additional specification, release date or price. Even the picture up top isn't of the phone.

Talk about a tease without the big reveal. We'll be keeping eyes peeled to see what ZTE puts out into the world, as 2021 is likely the year of the under-screen camera phone.

Writing by Mike Lowe.