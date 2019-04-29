Red Magic 3 announced: Gaming phone now has OLED HDR display, and fan cooling

Nubia's gaming arm, Red Magic, has launched a brand new version of its powerful gamer focussed smartphone called the Red Magic 3. Like its predecessors, it packs in some powerful components, but there are some welcome changes.

Before getting into internals, likely the change that makes the biggest difference is the switch from LCD to AMOLED for screen technology.

It's got a 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED panel, with 90hz refresh rate, which means not only do you get very high contrast ratio and dynamic colours, but also ultra-smooth frame rates up to 90 frames per second.

To keep all of this running at peak performance, there's a Snapdragon 855 processor combined with what Red Magic calls the "world's first" active cooling system inside a smartphone.

This cooling system combines liquid cooling with an internal fan, increasing heat dissipation massively from the vapour/liquid-only based systems on most other gaming smartphones.

What this should mean is peak performance for long periods of time without having to worry about frame dropping or lag.

Like its predecessor, the Red Magic 3 also features touch sensitive shoulder triggers on the edge of the phone.

Other specs are as flagship-worthy as the rest, including three RAM versions. You can get either 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM with either 128GB (on the lower two RAM models) or 256GB storage on the highest model.

From a design perspective, the phone looks very much like the previous two, with its angular recesses and lines across the back, as well as the hexagonal fingerprint sensor above the RGB LED strip light.

It also has the dedicated hardware switch for launching the game space mode, that's essentially a software dashboard with just games, and nothing else.

What's interesting in the renders, however, is that there's a row of contact points on one of the edges, which says to us that there must be a clip-on or snap-on physical accessory of some kind.

Being a gaming phone, we anticipate that this is for a gamepad or physical controller, but nothing is mentioned specifically in the press release.

To top it off, the phone runs a very clean version of Android 9.0 Pie, so there's no redundant duplicate apps or any power-intensive skins. What's more, there's a huge 5,000mAh battery inside, which in itself can charge really quickly using the 27W quick charger.

The phone is available in China from 3 May, with a Europe, US, UK and Canada launch scheduled for May.

No pricing has been announced, but, the company is keen to point out that it won't be the same pricing as other high-end flagships. We expect it to stay in a similar price region to the Black Shark 2 phone.